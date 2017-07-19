CLAIM

A federal judge ordered Christian music artist Chris Tomlin to "stop adding choruses to perfectly good hymns."

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 18 July 2017 the Babylon Bee web site published an item appearing to claim that a federal judge ordered Christian singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin to “stop adding choruses to perfectly good hymns”:

ATLANTA, GA—A federal judge passed down a ruling Tuesday morning ordering popular worship and CCM artist Chris Tomlin to immediately cease and desist adding catchy choruses to perfectly good hymns, sources confirmed moments ago. The order bars Tomlin from modifying, altering, deleting, or adding any lyrics of songs originally published in church hymnals before 1959. Tomlin burst out weeping as the verdict was read. “What am I supposed to do now? This is my entire livelihood!” he cried out. “I just came up with a really snappy chorus for the Doxology too. That would have made millions!”

However, the Babylon Bee is a satire site whose humor is intended for Christian readers. Its prominent footer reads:

The Babylon Bee is Your Trusted Source For Christian News Satire.

Although the Babylon Bee is openly satirical, its subtle (and not so subtle) articles are sometimes mistaken for real news, particularly ones that pertain to nuanced aspects of Christian culture. Articles appearing to claim that imprisoned abortion provider Kermit Gosnell was a Democratic National Convention speaker, that a church acquired a baptismal waterslide, and Californians were legally obligated to register Bibles as assault weapons all caused confusion.