Origin:On 23 January 2017 a blogger (going by the name Dr. William Mount) published an article claiming that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had conducted a middle-of-the-night raid on the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in search of data proving a link between vaccines and autism:

This morning President Trump ordered the CDC Headquarters in Atlanta to be raided at 3:00 Am Their Time.

Although Unconfirmed the CDC did tell me on the phone a few minutes ago: "We Are Not Allowed To Comment On That.Please Email me and we will give you a statement about it. "

I also had 36 Posts on my video 10 minutes before it was posted...

Long before the Employees began showing up to work the FBI was busting down doors and seizing computers.

Accompanying these FBI Agents was Dr William Thompson — who is a CDC Whistle Blower.

The raid was ordered by the President and was led by Sally Yates - Acting Attorney General and part of the King and Spalding Law Group, which was also working with President Trump’s huge law firm: “Jones Day.”

All of the records for the Vaccines - what is in them, what they have done to people across the globe - it is all being seized as you read this.

As soon as President Obama took office he granted both the CDC and Monsanto protection in their massive use of GMO Foods and Vaccines to kill people world wide. That protection is now gone. The employees involved in murder and disabling people world wide have two choices: Become a whistle blower or face 20 years to life in prison.

There is no place you can hide on this planet or in this planet.

So what is in Vaccines that make them so deadly???

Of the 202 children we have worked with 2 were autistic due to Vaccines given to the Mothers while she was in the military. The other 200 became autistic the day they were vaccinated and all have Indigo Aura ... Those with Chrystaline Aura’s were killed outright. This author has a Chrystaline Aura.