CLAIM

A series of photographs show the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

MISCAPTIONED

RATING

MISCAPTIONED

ORIGIN

It’s practically inevitable for fake or misleading photographs to circulate in the wake of a major natural disaster. So when images of the destruction from Hurricane Harvey first appeared on social media in late August 2017, many users were wary about which images they could trust.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the most popular (and misleading) photographs that circulated in the wake of Hurricane Harvey:

Shark Swimming on the Highway?

An image purportedly showing a shark swimming down the highway tends to recirculate on social media after any event involving massive flooding. We first debunked this photograph in 2011 during Hurricane Irene, when it was shared along with the claim that it was taken in Puerto Rico. It popped up again in 2015 after heavy rains in Texas, in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew hit Florida, and, of course, in August 2017 after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston.

This image, however, is actually a composite of at least two different photographs.

Obama Serves Flood Victims in Texas?

A 2015 photograph of President Obama ladling food onto a woman’s plate was attached to a 2017 claim that it showed the former President helping with the rescue effort in Texas:

The difference between #NotMyPresident &#MyPresident. The entire Obama family is in Texas right now serving meals to flood victims. Guess the trumps are too busy going on vacation or playing golf to bother. Do not be surprised when Texas goes blue Republicans. That day is coming soon traitors.

This image is real, but it wasn’t taken in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. This picture was actually taken over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2015 at a homeless shelter in Washington.

Houston Airport Flooded?

Although Houston’s airports were flooded during Harvey, things weren’t quite as bad as they appeared in this image:

This image does not show an airport in Houston, nor does it show the impact of Hurricane Harvey. This is a digitally created mockup showing what LaGuardia Airport could look like in a future dramatically affected by climate change:

What LaGuardia Airport could look like at high tide with 5 feet of sea level rise, an amount that could occur by 2100, according to some estimates.

Alligator on the Loose?

A photograph purportedly showing an alligator on the streets of Houston was shared by journalist Katie Couric, but while it was taken in Houston, the alligator’s appearance is not at all related to the August 2017 floods:



Although this picture was truly taken in Houston, this image is not related to Hurricane Harvey. It was originally snapped in Fort Bend County by Chief Deputy Major Chad Norvell in April 2017. Couric later admitted that she had been “punked”: