Facebook revised its position on to female toplessness or nipple exposure in imagery as of May 2017.

ORIGIN

In late May 2017, rumors appeared that a long-standing ban on female toplessness (particularly showing women’s nipples) had been lifted or revised:

However, the posts generally did not provide links to any information supporting the claim.

In 2014, Facebook changed its policy on photographs showing breastfeeding, instructing its moderators to stop flagging photographs of nursing mothers as obscene. As the Independent reported at the time:

Now, the social media giant has ordered its moderators to consider the context of a photo or image, meaning non-sexual photos including female nipples, such as nursing mothers or women with mastectomies, will be allowed on the website.

Facebook’s Community Standards as of 5 June 2017 maintained:

We remove photographs of people displaying genitals or focusing in on fully exposed buttocks. We also restrict some images of female breasts if they include the nipple, but we always allow photos of women actively engaged in breastfeeding or showing breasts with post-mastectomy scarring. We also allow photographs of paintings, sculptures, and other art that depicts nude figures. Restrictions on the display of both nudity and sexual activity also apply to digitally created content unless the content is posted for educational, humorous, or satirical purposes. Explicit images of sexual intercourse are prohibited. Descriptions of sexual acts that go into vivid detail may also be removed.

A Facebook representative told us by e-mail that those standards had not changed: