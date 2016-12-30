Origin:On 23 December 2016, World News Daily Report published an article reporting that an experimental Nazi missile launched in 1944 was likely to land "in the American Midwest" in late December 2016:

The Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Charlie Bolden, announced this morning that an experimental V-3 rocket launched by the Nazis during World War 2 could land in North America over the next few days.

Meeting the press in Houston, Mr Bolden explained that NASA satellites first spotted the rocket a few months ago, and that the organization has been carefully monitoring its trajectory ever since.

According to their observation, NASA experts have determined that the missile would soon reenter the Earth’s atmosphere, and would likely land in the American Midwest.

“We have estimated that it would enter the atmosphere on December 26 or 27,” Mr Bolden told reporters. “It’s hard to determine precisely where it’s going to hit, but it will almost certainly be in North America.”