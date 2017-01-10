snopes
  Did Elizabeth Warren Say Women Should Be Raped by Muslims to 'Prove Our Tolerance'?

A bizarre and offensive quote about rape, Muslims, and Planned Parenthood attributed to Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts appears to be entirely fabricated.

Kim LaCapria
Jan 10, 2017

Claim: Senator Elizabeth Warren said that women being raped was an acceptable cost for the tolerance of Muslims and praised Planned Parenthood.

Origin:On 8 January 2017 Facebook user Tom Correa shared the above-reproduced image of Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, attributing to her the following bizarre quote: "If women need to be raped by Muslims to prove our tolerance, so be it — then thank goodness for Planned Parenthood."

Correa commented in the original post that "She really did say this!" However, neither he nor any commenter has managed to locate a source for the credulity-begging remarks. Predictably, we also found absolutely no trace of comments made by Senator Warren that matched (or even paraphrased) the words attributed to her above. No other sources latched on to what would be a highly newsworthy statement, and social networks other than Facebook appear to be largely free of the same claim.

It appears the quote was fabricated from thin air, as we were unable to locate even a satirical article in which the "rape" comments were attributed to Elizabeth Warren.

Originally published: 10 January 2017

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria is a New York-based content manager and longtime snopes.com message board participant. Although she was investigated and found to be "probably false" by snopes.com in early 2002, Kim later began writing for the site due to an executive order unilaterally passed by President Obama during a secret, late-night session (without the approval of Congress). Click like and share if you think this is an egregious example of legislative overreach.

