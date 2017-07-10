CLAIM

A photograph shows an electric car charging in 1905.

MOSTLY TRUE

RATING

MOSTLY TRUE

ORIGIN

With a rise of interest in “green energy” fueling the expansion of automobile companies such as Tesla, one might assume that the electric car is a relatively recent invention. A photograph purportedly showing an electric vehicle from 1905, however, suggests otherwise:

Charging an electric car, 1905. Follow us on Instagram https://t.co/lZW5cbBPnP pic.twitter.com/ABWshJASpn — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) July 10, 2017

This is a genuine photograph of an electric car charging in the early 1900s. However, according to the Library of Congress, this picture was taken several years later than claimed — in 1919, not 1905 — and shows a Detroit Electric charging up between stops on a promotional tour between Seattle and Mt. Ranier in August 1919:

The plugged-in car featured in the photo which initially caught my eye was a Detroit Electric, a vehicle produced by the Anderson Electric Car Company from 1907 to 1939. The photo is part of a group of promotional images showing the auto on a trip from Seattle to Mount Rainier. Other photographs from the group show the car wending its way through the mountains of Washington.

Here are two more images showing this early electric car on its first promotional tour:

The photographs also don’t show the world’s first electric car, just an early one; London inventor Thomas Parker claimed to have produced an electric powered vehicle as early as 1884.

Here’s a photograph of Parker in one of his earlier models: