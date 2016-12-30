Origin:On 19 December 2016, World News Daily Report published an article reporting a member of the Electoral College committed suicide to avoid having to cast a vote for Donald Trump for president:

A Michigan elector, in a surge of despair at the election of Donald Trump to the US presidency, has taken his life.

The 47-year-old man, who leaves behind his wife and six children, took his own life to avoid voting for Donald Trump during the Electoral College that will swear the next president-elect this week.

A letter he wrote before taking his own life explains the reasons for his apparent suicide.

“I do not want to carry the burden of Trump’s election on my shoulders, so for the greater good of my children and future generations, I am doing what I believe is best for my country and I hope others will follow in my footsteps ”

– Jeremy Hashville