snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fake News
  4. Did El Chapo Donate Millions to Hillary Clinton's Campaign?

Chapo Stick

Reports that Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" donated millions to Hillary Clinton's campaign are fake news.

Dan Evon
Updated: Jan 13, 2017
Day Donaldson / FLICKR

Claim: Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán donated millions of dollars to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

FALSE

Origin:On 9 January 2017, the web site Times.com.mx published an article reporting that Mexican Drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán had donated millions of dollars to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, claiming that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had broken the news while speaking at a "conference over the weekend":

julian assange

Julian Assange launched an attack on the integrity of the Clinton Foundation with the latest intelligence report that says the organization had ties with Mexican drug cartel leader, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.

Guzman, widely known as ‘El Chapo’, has an estimated net worth of $2 billion USD. He is currently incarcerated in a high-security Mexican prison and is in the process of being extradited to the United States.

This article was published on 9 January 2017, and while the author claimed that Assange made the comment at a "conference" over the weekend (referring to the 7th and 8th of January), the included photograph was actually taken in February 2016, when the WikiLeaks founder appeared via a video stream for a news conference in which he discussed his possible extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault charge, not improper donations from El Chapo to the Clinton campaign.

As well, Times.com.mx suggested that Assange made his comment in a room full of reporters, yet no legitimate news reports or video clips have surfaced confirming that Assange made any such statment. Furthermore, Times.com.mx did not provide any links to back up their sources or any specific details (such as the time and place of this "conference") which could give their report credibility.

While Times.com.mx does not carry a readily available disclaimer labeling its contents as fiction, this story of theirs is clearly just more fake news.

Last updated: 13 January 2017

Originally published: 13 January 2017

Featured Image: Day Donaldson / FLICKR

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

Fact Check

Bernie Sanders on Chemtrails?

Bernie Sanders did not call for "chemtrail reform" during a ...
Fact Check

Full Stop

Rumor: A school shooter in Pearl, Mississippi, was stopped ...
Fact Check

Crossed Fingers

Photograph shows soldier shaking hands with Sen. Hillary ...
Fact Check

Smokes and Mirrors

Marlboro isn't giving away cartons of cigarettes on Facebook, ...
Fact Check

Ohio Police Post Graphic Photograph of Adults Passed Out from Heroin with Child in Car

East Liverpool, Ohio, police posted a photograph of two adults ...
Fact Check

The Obstinate Lighthouse

Old maritime legend describes an aircraft carrier that ...
Snopes