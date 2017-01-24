snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fauxtography
  4. Did Trump Tweet That Drug Testing Will Be Mandatory for Public Benefit Recipients?

Food Stamp-Out

A fake tweet attributed to President Trump suggested mandatory drug testing would be imposed on recipients of public assistance.

Kim LaCapria
Jan 24, 2017

Claim: President Trump tweeted that drug testing would soon be mandatory for all recipients of government assistance.

false

Origin:In January 2017, a screenshot of a tweet purportedly sent by President Donald Trump (pledging "mandatory drug testing" for recipients of public assistance) circulated on social media. The text of the suspiciously undated tweet read "Drug test will be mandatory before receiving anything the government has to offer! We have to clean up these streets!":

donald trump drug test tweet

Twitter's advanced search tool returns no results for such a tweet, and the deleted tweet archive Politwoops also has no record of President Trump's issuing such a statement via Twitter.

Although President Donald Trump has tweeted about drug tests and drug testing in the past, none of those tweets mentioned a connection to qualifying for public assistance:

Given the lack of standard Twitter formatting, and the lack of any attendant news coverage about it (despite all the attention paid to Trump's Twitter feed by the news media), it's safe to say this tweet was fabricated and does not represent any statements made by President Trump via Twitter in January 2017.

Originally published: 24 January 2017

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria is a New York-based content manager and longtime snopes.com message board participant. Although she was investigated and found to be "probably false" by snopes.com in early 2002, Kim later began writing for the site due to an executive order unilaterally passed by President Obama during a secret, late-night session (without the approval of Congress). Click like and share if you think this is an egregious example of legislative overreach.

Fact Check

Gun Ownership and Homicides in Honduras vs. Switzerland

A contrast of radically different gun laws and homicide rates ...
News

Florence Henderson, Star of 'The Brady Bunch', Dies

The actress passed away in Los Angeles on 24 November 2016.
Fact Check

ABC News Poll Shows Trump with Wide Lead on Clinton

A "live poll" purportedly conducted by ABC News showing Donald ...
Fact Check

Iranian Negotiator Discusses Nuclear Deal

A falsely-captioned video supposedly shows the chief Iranian ...
Fact Check

Joyce Meyer Dead at 73

A rumor that Christian author and inspirational speaker Joyce ...
Fact Check

That Oughta Hold the Little Bastards!

Did a radio host accidentally sign off his children's radio ...
Snopes