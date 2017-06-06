CLAIM

A photograph shows President Donald Trump sitting with Liberace.

In June 2017, a Twitter accounts appeared and quietly started dropping a series of images purportedly showing U.S. President Donald Trump in “compromising” positions. One of those images appeared to show Trump at a table with Liberace, a pianist famous for his flamboyant lifestyle and performances:

This image is a hoax. The original photograph showed Liberace with actor Christopher Walken. It is part of the Life Picture Collection, which can be easily viewed via Getty Images

Whoever created the image of Trump and Liberace flipped the original photograph of Walken and Liberace, then placed Trump’s head on Walken’s body. Here’s a comparison of the two images. The top row shows the fake Trump image (left) and the original Getty image (right). We flipped the Getty image on the bottom row (right) for a better visual comparison:

This viral image is not a genuine photograph of President Trump with Liberace. The original photograph featured the flamboyant pianist with actor Christopher Walken.