CLAIM

In July 2017, Don Moen died of "stomach pain".

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 12 July 2017, the HoustonChronicle-TV web site published an entirely fake story, reporting that American gospel singer and pastor Don Moen had died after a “short illness”:

American singer-songwriter, Evangelist Don Moen has died after [a] short battle with stomach pain. His family confirmed that he died early this morning at General Acute Care (GAC) Hospital in California barely [a] couple of hours after he was rushed to the hospital.

The article is riddled with errors and fabrications, such as California’s “General Acute Care Hospital”, which does not exist, and a fake tribute from President Donald Trump. Moen’s collaborator — Nigerian Christian Contemporary music artist Frank Edwards — confirmed the report is a hoax, tweeting a screenshot of a text message sent by Moen’s son Michael, who wrote:

Dad is great and it good health. That article is false and just trying to get people to click thru [sic] to their website. I’ll have dad post something on social media shortly so people know.

PLS IGNORE THIS FAKE NEWS!!! Don moen @donmoen is VERY ALIVE AND HEALTHY 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UcIqQs2AGA — FRANK EDWARDS (@FRANKRICHBOY) July 12, 2017

On the day the fake article was published, Moen posted to Facebook.

The story itself contains several hallmarks of being fake: an invented hospital; a dubious cause of death (“stomach pain”) is followed by the contradictory claim that the cause of death was “not immediately known”; a quote from Donald Trump is not attributed to any source; a quote from the pastor T.D. Jakes is attributed to “local media” but no specific source is named.

HoustonChronicle-TV.com is not in any way associated with the Houston Chronicle newspaper.