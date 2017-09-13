CLAIM

Crabs swarmed onto a Florida road after Hurricane Irma.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 13 September 2017, the web site EBUZZ.buzz published a video on loop that it claimed was being aired “live” in “Florida after Hurricane Irma!”:

The video has amassed millions of views, but it is highly suspect. For one thing, the site has already shown a tendency of appropriating natural disasters such as Hurricane Irma — which has killed at least 23 people in the United States — for unrelated content that it then describes as “live footage” and plays on a loop to rack up views.

Also, while U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has confirmed crab migrations in the central part of the state, those involve giant land crabs, commonly known as “blue crabs”. The ones featured in EBUZZ.buzz’s video, however, more closely resemble the crustaceans that travel en masse across regions such as Christmas Island or Cuba’s Bay of Pigs on their annual spawning migration.

We reached out to both USFWS and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seeking comment, but have yet to hear back.