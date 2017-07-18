CLAIM

Detergent pods eventually cause the clogging of household drains, leading to expensive repair bills.

UNPROVEN

RATING

UNPROVEN

ORIGIN

On 19 June 2017 a Facebook user’s warning about detergent pods clogging drains began to circulate, slowly racking up tens of thousands of shares:

We have had a problem with our drain. Started with the upstairs kitchen sinks. My plunger cleared it for a few days, then back the water came. My daughter Tracy removed the pipes under the sinks and used a “snake” … There was something there and she got it dislodged. In the end, Alan traced the blockage to the washing machine. We had to get a plumber. I am shocked with what he told us. After I write this I will post a photograph. He asked what I used for washing my clothes. I told him wash pods. He said to stop immediately. It affects your dishwashers too. He said he has had to clear loads of drains because of them. You will see in the photo how the gel has cemented so hard, he could not even drill it out. Just a warning folks…..

Detergent pods have caused intermittent controversy for years, prompting safety warnings in 2012 and 2017. But the household product has remained popular despite its drawbacks.

The warning wasn’t the first of its kind either, although we were unable to find a significant number of similar posts. In 2014, a separate Facebook user wrote:

Moreover, in May 2017 at least one consumer lodged a complaint about Tide’s detergent pods failing to properly dissolve:

Another complained on Gain’s Facebook page:

However, those users didn’t mention clogged drains or broken household plumbing. Other users attempted to replicate the problem, but their experiments did not use the product in the recommended way:

Accounts of detergent pods (of any description) clogging drains were few and far between on social media, making unclear whether the problem is widespread, very rare, a random event, or dependent on circumstance (such as the temperature of water or the amount clothing in the washer).

We contacted both Tide and Gain to ask for further information and have not yet received a reply. We also called the corporate offices of the plumbing service Roto-Rooter, and a representative pledged to investigate and determine whether field reports of the described issue were prevalent.