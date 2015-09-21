CLAIM

Teens can text 741741 from anywhere to talk with a crisis counselor.

TRUE

RATING

ORIGIN

In September 2015, an image began circulating via social media, stating that teens could text 741741 in order to speak with a crisis counselor:

Many viewers were skeptical about the putative program, however, since the organization behind it was not identified in the image.

Nonetheless, 741741 is indeed the number for the Crisis Text Hotline. Although the image specified “teens,” the number is available to anyone in crisis:

Q: HOW DOES CRISIS TEXT LINE WORK? You text 741741 when in crisis. Anywhere, anytime. A live, trained crisis counselor receives the text and responds quickly. The crisis counselor helps you move from a hot moment to a cool calm to stay safe and healthy using effective active listening and suggested referrals – all through text message using CTL’s secure platform. Q: WHO SHOULD TEXT IN? A: We exist to help anyone in crisis any time.

The Crisis Text Hotline also notes in their FAQ that all text messages are anonymous and free, although charges may apply with carriers other than AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, or Verizon.

In a June 2015 article published by the Chicago Tribune, Nancy Lublin, the CEO of DoSomething.org, explained why she founded the Crisis Text Line: