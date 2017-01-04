Warning from Harris County Constable

From HC Constable patrol Prec. #5 Be careful at gas stations & parking lots/criminals giving free key rings with device chip. There is a syndicate of criminals presenting themselves as sales promoters who are giving free key rings at gas stations and parking lots. The key ring has a tracking device chip which allows the criminals to track and follow you. Please, please don't accept them. They select their seemingly well-to-do potential victims and if you accept, you might become a victim of their tricks. The key holders are very beautiful and hard to resist accepting; but remember, you may end up paying more than the cost of a key holder, including the risk to your life. Please advise your family members, email contacts, and friends as well.

URGENT PLEASE REPOST people at gas stations giving out key chains.. but the key chains have tracking devices to track u too ur house so they can rob u blind.. please pass this on too everyone on ur friends list please.. it could be ur mother or father that will accept one of them from these ......people!!!!!

There is a syndicate of criminals presenting themselves as sales promoters who are giving free key-rings holders at gas stations or parking lots. The key rings have a tracking device chip which allows them to follow you. Please don't accept them. They select their

seemingly well-to-do potential victims and if you accept, then you will be in for their tricks. The key holders are very beautiful to resist accepting but remember you may end up paying more than the key holder including the risk to your life. Please advice your family members as well!!!

Syndicates made up of Ghanaians & Nigerians are giving free key-rings at petrol stations in Nairobi. Don't accept them as the key rings have a tracking device which allows them to follow you. Forward this alert to friends and family. Folks, a friend alerted me on the above and indicated that these guys just select their seemingly well-to-do potential victims and play the trick.

The key holders I am told are too beautiful to resist collecting but remember you may end up paying more including your life if you can't resist.

Security alert: Syndicates are giving free keyrings at petrol stations. Don't accept them as the keyrings have a tracking device which allows them to follow u. Forward this alert to friends and family. it hads GM, Opel and Isuzu badges at the top.

WARNING: this happened to Andre yesterday.

He put petrol in his car and the petrol attendant gave him a key holder — Free!

Back at work he noticed something funny — a copper plate standing out.

It had a sticker on the key holder, he pulled it off. With the key ring being transparent, he noticed a type of SIM card inside.

He opened the key holder just to find a miniature transmitter which works with sun power.

He took it to the Police Station and the Police said that they were aware of it — it is used to follow you home and hijack your car/break into your home.