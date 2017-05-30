CLAIM

A video tells the true story of a little girl named Chloe Jones who was abducted after getting on the wrong school bus.

In May 2017, a video purportedly showing a series of text messages sent by a young girl named Chloe Jones as she was abducted on a school bus appeared on social media:

The YouTube page Don’t Turn Around posted the video, which is a work of fiction. Director Paul Hough and actor Eddie McGee collaborate the channel, which features a new creepy story every week:

Not only was Chloe Jones not abducted by a creepy school bus, but the image depicting her is actually a stock photograph: