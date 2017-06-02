CLAIM

"Covfefe" is an Arabic term meaning "I will stand up" or a Biblical word meaning "in the end we win."

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 31 May 2017 President Trump send a late-night tweet that began with a complaint about his press coverage and ended with the non-word “covfefe,” baffling many. While “covfefe” jokes proliferated, some began speculating that Trump had not accidentally flubbed the word “coverage,” but instead had been speaking either in code or Arabic.

The #covfefe plot thickens: according to Google Translate, “Cov fe’fe” means سوف فقف “I will stand up” in Arabic. https://t.co/IhIUqQkc4u — Covfefe David Miles (@chrisdavidmiles) June 1, 2017

However, a little work with Google Translate shows that “covfefe” means nothing at all in Arabic. Only by turning it into two words and adding an apostrophe — cov fe’fe — one can create a phrase that Google Translate says means “I will stand up.”

That’s a bit of a stretch. On 2 June, The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee tweeted:

We have received many inquiries over the past few days. We can unequivocally say #covfefe is NOT an Arabic word. https://t.co/4xwJV7IIkP — ADC National (@adctweets) June 2, 2017

Variations: A separate rumor, this one published by The Marshall Report, held:

Covfefe’ (pronounced “cuv – fee- fae”) is an Antediluvian term for “In the end we win.” It was commonly used by the sons of Adam to rail against the evil actions of the fallen who had led man astray. The term gained popularity prior to the great deluge and was rarely used after the flood subsided. It regained favor around the time Nimrod was building his tower, after which it was entirely lost in translation at Babel.

The term “antediluvian” does not refer to a language, but a Biblical time period before the Flood. Needless to say, the writer, Dianne Marshall offered no proof for her claim. (The Marshall Report frequently uses “satirical” and fake articles as the bases for its posts.)

“Covfefe” is not a word. It has no meaning. The President clearly mistyped a tweet, which he later deleted.