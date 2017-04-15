CLAIM

A couple seeking to conceive via IVF discovered through DNA testing that they were fraternal twins.

ORIGIN

In mid-April 2017, a number of online publications in the U.S. and UK (including the Daily Mail, Fox News, the Inquisitr, Metro, the Mirror, and the Evening Standard) published accounts of a couple who supposedly sought treatment to conceive via IVF, only to discover to their shock that they were biological twins:

A married couple who struggled to conceive only discovered they were twins when they went through IVF. The unnamed couple underwent the treatment to help them have a baby. But doctors at the fertility lab noticed their DNA was abnormally similar. At first, lab technicians believed the pair may be unwitting cousins, but soon ruled that out because the DNA was too similar. Eventually doctors confronted the pair, who burst out in laughter when they were asked if they were related.

All of these articles were based on a single source, an article published on 13 April 2017 on the Mississippi Herald web site:

Jackson husband & wife shocked after DNA test reveals they are biological twins A doctor at a fertility clinic in the Mississippi capital of Jackson has made a startling revelation concerning a couple who sought treatment at the center. The married pair, who cannot be named to due to patient confidentiality restrictions, had been struggling to conceive and came to the clinic to take part in the IVF program. “During the in vitro fertilization process, we take a DNA sample from both the male and female to get a profile of their genetic backgrounds,” the doctor involved told Mississippi Herald, whose name must also be suppressed to protect the identities of the patients. “It’s just a routine thing, and we wouldn’t normally check to see if there was a relationship between the two samples, but in this case the lab assistant involved was shocked by the similarity of each profile.” The lab assistant summoned the doctor, who knew almost instantly that the patients must have been related. “My first reaction was that they must have been less-closely related; perhaps they were first cousins, which does happen sometimes. However, looking closer at the samples, I noticed there were way too many similarities.” The doctor consulted the patient’s files, and noted with shock that both had the exact same birth dates listed in 1984. “With this in mind, I was convinced that both patients were fraternal twins.”

None of the outlets that republished this story seemed fazed by the fact that the Mississippi Herald report included no verifiable details (such as the name of the doctor or patients involved). Or that there is no such newspaper as the Mississippi Herald (the closest is a Biloxi publication called the Mississippi Sun-Herald), and the web site purporting to be such only sprang up online a few days before publishing the story referenced above. Or that the story was virtually identical to one published by the web site of another non-existent newspaper, the Denver Inquirer, back in December 2016 (also just after that site’s establishment):

In other words, both Mississippi Herald and the Denver Inquirer are fake newspaper sites that have been set up for no other ostensible purpose than to spread this fictitious story, which has now been reported as “real” news.