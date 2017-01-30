snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fake News
  4. Did KellyAnne Conway Say Being Labeled Racist is 'a Small Price to Pay' for Making America Great Again?

A Small Price To Conway

A purported quote from a White House senior adviser came from a web site that blends factual stories with satire, and is a hoax.

Dan Evon
Updated: Jan 30, 2017
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Claim: KellyAnne Conway said that 'racism' was a small price to pay for making America great again.

FALSE

Origin:On 29 January 2017, web site Politicot published an article which included an alleged (and polarizing) quote from U.S. President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser, KellyAnne Conway:

“So, you want to call him racist? Well, here’s what I say to that: being labeled a racist is a small price to pay for being great again, for making this entire country great again. Because, once the storm blows over, the war drums stop beating and the guns go back into their holsters, only then will we have the final tally. And only then will the people of this country realize that Donald Trump is working for them and not against them. True – some people will know that more than others – most notably white, Christian people, but nevertheless – that will be the state of things. And everybody will be ashamed for not having held their tongues,” Conway concluded.

This quote is not genuine. Politicot is an offshoot of the web site Newslo.com, which describes itself as a hybrid web site that publishes stories containing both factual and fictional segments:

Newslo is the first hybrid News/Satire platform on the web. Readers come to us for a unique brand of entertainment and information that is enhanced by features like our fact-button, which allows readers to find what is fact and what is satire.

Readers can reveal the "fact" portion of the article by clicking the "Show Facts" button. In this case, doing so highlights the introductory paragraph, showing that the rest of the article is devoid of factual content:

politicot

The "racist" quote appeared in the article's final paragraph, which, again, was not highlighted when the "Show Facts" button was clicked.  

Last updated: 30 January 2017

Originally published: 30 January 2017

Featured Image: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

Fact Check

Monsantijuana

Rumor: Monsanto has created the world's first ...
News

‘Rape Melania’ Sign at Anti-Trump Protest

Social media was lit up by a photograph of a man holding up a ...
Fact Check

Jackie Robinson: 'I Cannot Stand and Sing the Anthem. I Cannot Salute the Flag'

Black baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson wrote that he couldn't ...
Fact Check

Molly Barnes

Is 15-year-old Molly Barnes missing?
Fact Check

Google Manipulates Searches for Hillary Clinton

A viral video accused the search engine of manipulating ...
Fact Check

USS Obama

Is the Navy ship the USS Ronald Reagan being renamed the USS ...
Snopes