In May 2017, people on social media got wind of an article about a Colorado hunter who apparently claimed that a Sasquatch (a creature of legend also known as Bigfoot or, in some circles, the Yeti) sexually assaulted him:

The article was published by World News Daily Report on 11 May 2017:

The 57-year old man was walking to his hunting cabin on Sunday, to see if it had suffered any damage during the winter. All of a sudden, a large “gorilla-like” creature dropped from a tree in front of him punched him in the face … While Mr. Whitaker was trying to recover from the attack, the large humanoid creature began to tear his clothes while letting out some terrifying howls. “When I regained consciousness, he had already torn my pants and was tearing through my underwear. I stabbed him in the shoulder with my hunting knife, and that made him run away.”

The item included a photograph of large footprints, purportedly captured at the scene of the incident. That image dated back to at least 2011, and was unrelated to any incidents involving a hunter versus Bigfoot encounter in 2017.

However, all of this is beside the point, because there is no truth to this story; World News Daily Report admits on its own disclaimer page that all of its site content is fictional: