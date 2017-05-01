CLAIM

A video shows clouds rolling over Mount Fuji.

MOSTLY FALSE

RATING

ORIGIN

In April 2017, a video appeared, purportedly showing clouds rolling over the peak of Japan’s Mount Fuji from a passing airplane:

This is not a real video, but a piece of media created by altering a still photograph originally taken by Elvinardy Darwin (Instagram user @vinoverdrive ) on 11 March 2016:

Although we have not uncovered who created the viral “video” of clouds rolling over Mount Fuji from this image, it was likely created with a piece of software similar to Plotagraph Pro, which turns still photographs into looping gifs.