CLAIM

Clint Eastwood was found dead in Brentwood, California in May 2017.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 7 May 2017, US Leader claimed actor and director Clint Eastwood was found dead in his Brentwood, California home:

Clint Eastwood, more famous for westerns than politics, is still one of the most beloved figures in conservative circles. With his unwavering love for the conservative movement and his hatred for snowflakes, Eastwood made a mark that will never wash away. The Orange County Sheriff confirmed this morning that Clint Eastwood was found deceased at his home in Brentwood, bringing to an end a life that will never be forgotten and leaving behind a legacy that will live forever. The coroner reports that it appears Eastwood died of natural causes. There is no word yet on funeral arrangements.

Eastwood, who is currently producing a remake of A Star Is Born and will direct The 15:17 to Paris, was not reported dead by any major media outlets as of 15 May 2017.

Moreover, it is not clear that Eastwood even owns a home in Brentwood. A January 2017 Variety article that detailed his properties mentioned homes in Los Angeles and Idaho, but none in Brentwood.