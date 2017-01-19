snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fauxtography
  4. Did Hampton United Methodist Church Mock Trump on its Sign?

I Saw the Sign

A photograph that purportedly shows a church sign bearing a joke calling Donald Trump a "pervert" and a "fascist" is a fake.

Dan Evon
Updated: Jan 19, 2017

Claim: The Hampton United Methodist Church called Donald Trump a pervert, a con artist, and a fascist on their church sign.

FALSE

Origin:In January 2017, not long before the official inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, an image purportedly showing a message on the sign for the Hampton United Methodist Church made the rounds on social media: 

church sign
A perv, a con artist, and a fascist walk into a bar. Bartender says, "What'll it be, Mr. President-Elect?"

This is not a real photograph showing a joke about Donald Trump written on a church sign. In fact, it doesn't even show a real church sign. The original image shows a sign outside Roosevelt Middle School in Oakland, California and can be glimpsed at the 42-second mark of the following video about the school's 2012 graduation:


This particular sign has been used in dozens of internet jokes, most likely because it is available as a sign template on Redkid.org:

fake sign

There are several places of worship called "Hampton United Methodist Church," but this photograph does not show any of them.

Last updated: 19 January 2017

Originally published: 19 January 2017

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

Fact Check

Tiger Beat

Have Japanese scientists successfully cloned a saber-tooth tiger?
Fact Check

Donald Trump Gave His 2nd Grade Music Teacher a Black Eye

Donald Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' says that he gave his ...
Fact Check

Of Drinks and Clinks

Did the ritual of clinking glasses evolve to prove that the ...
Fact Check

Dame Edna

Did Dame Edna advise a reader against learning Spanish?
Fact Check

The Americans

Did Canadian radio commentator Gordon Sinclair deliver a ...
Fact Check

F/A-37

Do photographs show a prototype of the new F/A-37 military plane?
Snopes