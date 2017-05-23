CLAIM

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has resigned in the face of compromising material held by the White House.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 23 May 2017, the satirical web site Last Line of Defense published an article claiming that Senate Minority Leader Charles “Chuck” Schumer was to resign “in disgrace.”

Libtard Democrat Chuck Schumer will resign his seat as US Senator and Minority Leader this morning after learning that the White House has enough on him to ruin his marriage and send him to jail. Rather than face the backlash and vindictive response from the Trump administration to his requests to play ball, Schumer will resign, deny all of the allegations and spend the next 7 1/2 years under investigation by Trey Gowdy.

Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy led the House Select Committee investigation into the 2012 attacks on the US Embassy in Benghazi, Libya, and achieved prominence for his intensive questioning of Hillary Clinton.

The Last Line of Defense is a self-described satirical web site with a long history of publishing exclusively fake and fabricated stories. This is one of them.