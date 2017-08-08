CLAIM

Actor Chris Pratt says that he has no problem letting meat go to waste after hunting, because he just likes to kill animals.

MOSTLY FALSE

RATING

MOSTLY FALSE

WHAT'S TRUE

Chris Pratt said that he enjoyed hunting during a 2012 interview with Outdoor Life.

WHAT'S FALSE

Chris Pratt did not say that he 'just likes to kill' animals because it brings him closer to God.

ORIGIN

On 7 August 2017, the Facebook page “Stop The Cull” posted a picture of actor Chris Pratt with a quote purportedly from him extolling the joys of hunting:

Hunting is in my blood. My dad and uncles hunted. I didn’t hunt much as a teenager though I longed to. The thing inside me that drives me to go out and hunt is very animal. But the remorse, emotion and respect I feel, and the closeness to God that I feel when I’m out there, is my humanity. “My wife’s] like, ‘You’re not gonna eat it.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I guess you’re right. I just like to kill ’em. I’m sorry, but any time I kill something, I like to say a quick prayer — just cause we didn’t waste this guy.

This quote is almost entirely fictional. The first three sentences come from a real interview Pratt gave to camping and hunting enthusiast publication OutdoorLife.com in 2012, but the remainder of the quote (about God and Pratt’s alleged enjoyment of killing animals) is made up from whole cloth:

Outdoor Life: How did you first get into hunting? Chris Pratt: Hunting is in my blood. My dad and uncles hunted. I didn’t hunt much as a teenager though I longed to. Since I played football and every weekend in the fall consisted of games or practice I was forced to listen to my friend’s hunting stories seething with jealousy. I became passionate about big game hunting when I moved to Utah to shoot the television series Everwood in 2003. I lived there for four years, had the time and money to really get into it and became absolutely obsessed.

Pratt only mentioned God once in the interview (he exclaimed “Thank God” when explaining that his old friends treat him the same as they always have, despite his fame) and never said anything about enjoying killing animals. The closest Pratt got to expressing the sentiment contained in the above meme was when he said that he does not hunt purely to feed himself:

It’s true that there aren’t a ton of hunters in Hollywood. That being said, the people I’ve talked to about it are actually fascinated with the subject. I think I’ve changed a few minds regarding the sport. It’s pretty incredible how little people actually know about hunting. Most people don’t even realize there are seasons or tags. They don’t understand the regulations or conservation benefits of hunting. I get a lot of, “Well as long as you eat the meat, I don’t care.” I have to be honest with them though. My passion for hunting is not simply the result of a need to feed myself. There’s grocery stores for that! I’m not eating ground hog or coyote! Sometimes people don’t understand and I don’t waste my breath trying to explain it. Either you get it or you don’t. But for the most part people aren’t judgmental about it. We just disagree and move on.

Pratt later elaborated on how hunting provided a “release” that allowed him to “shed all the stress” of his job:

Being outdoors, listening to the world wake up around me: I shed all the stress that comes with my job. And I imagine it’s like that for everyone. Whatever stresses the regular world creates for any outdoorsman can be washed away for a while in a tree stand or duck blind. Some people fast, some people go on a cruise or visit a day spa. I get out in the woods with a rifle or a bow. That’s my release.

Chris Pratt did not say that he doesn’t care if meat goes to waste after hunting because he “just likes to kill” animals. In fact, we would wager that Pratt eats most of the animals he kills. After all, the actor has a reputation for serving squirrel at dinner parties.

If you’re still curious about Pratt’s views on hunting, the actor also talked about the topic during an interview on “Kevin Pollack’s Chat Show” in 2011: