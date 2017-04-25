CLAIM

Chelsea Clinton was arrested in April 2017 for having sex with a minor.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 22 April 2017, the web site MagaNews.co published an “article” that was nothing more than a photograph and  clickbait headline, claiming that Chelsea Clinton had been arrested for having sex with a minor:

There is no truth to this story. Chelsea Clinton was not arrested for having sex with a minor.

MagaNews provided no information about the alleged arrest (such as where and when it occurred or which agencies were involved) and we found no genuine news reports confirming the article’s claim.

Furthermore, Clinton has made at least one public appearance since her alleged arrest — she attended a student art show in El Paso, Texas — and has been active on social media. Here’s a photograph of Clinton at the student art show on 23 April 2017, the day after the MagaNews.co article was published:

 

Fact Checker: Dan Evon

Featured Image: JStone / Shutterstock.com

Published: Apr 25th, 2017

Sources:

Firozi, Paulina.   “Chelsea Clinton tweets ‘reminder’ that she’s ‘not running for anything.'”
    The Hill.   24 April 2017.

González, María.   “Chelsea Clinton warm, engaged in El Paso artists and their work.”
    El Paso Times. &nbsp 23 April 2017.