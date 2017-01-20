Claim: Canadian officials planted a "privacy hedge" along that country's border with the U.S.

Origin:Perhaps owing to a sense of trepidation about the upcoming change in presidential administrations, multiple readers contacted us asking whether The Out and Abouter's 18 January 2017 article about a "privacy hedge" along the Canada-U.S. border was a genuine news story:

“And we’re happy to pay for it,” say a united front of Canadian premiers, national leaders, mayors, citizens, and casual acquaintances, of the newly planted hedge that has sprung up seemingly overnight, running unbroken for 6,416 kilometers, along the world’s longest undefended border. “Sometimes the best way for neighbours to get along, is a little bit of privacy. Even in the winter. Even when you have to break frozen ground to get it. Even when your neighbour has spy satellites and a penchant for caching electronic communications. Even then, a hedge can’t hurt.”

The article's obvious reference to new U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and its tongue-in-cheek nod to vaunted Canadian politeness, clearly identified it as a work of satire — as did the display of the terms "SATIRE, COMMENTARY, SATIRICAL COMMENTARY" in the The Out and Abouter's masthead.

The site published a post in November 2016 stating that they would be taking steps to avoid being confused for purveyors of fake news: