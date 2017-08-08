CLAIM

Crayola accepts boxes of "dead markers" for recycling at no cost to consumers.

WHAT'S TRUE

Crayola recycles markers at no cost to schools through their ColorCycle program (initiated in August 2013); the program is open to schools in the contiguous 48 states and parts of Canada; shipping for the program is paid for by Crayola and free to schools.

WHAT'S FALSE

Schools outside the continental U.S. (and parts of Canada) cannot participate in ColorCycle; ColorCycle is not open to homeschoolers, daycares, or other institutions as of August 2017.

On 3 August 2017 Facebook rumors asserted that art supply-maker Crayola would recycle their own markers “for free,” often alongside a photograph of a massive box of “dead markers”:

Crayola does accept spent markers for recycling through their ColorCycle program — but, according to their web site, the program is only open to schools in the “contiguous 48 United States and some areas in Canada.” Individual Crayola customers aren’t eligible to send their markers directly to Crayola for recycling, but the program included printable posters for school drop-off points.

The program also accepts non-Crayola markers and pays for shipping. Here’s how it works:

And although homeschoolers were not yet eligible to participate, Crayola stated they were “hoping to roll out the program to include home schools, daycares and preschools in the future.”

The ColorCycle program was launched in August 2013 as a partnership with JBI, Inc. The idea is to convert the used markers, which are not easily recycled, into liquid fuel.