Claim: Two college students have vowed to remove their own penises to protest a planned U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Origin:In January 2017, an article appeared on an obscure (and dubious) web site called RightWingNow.com, which purported to describe a graphic planned protest of Donald Trump's plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico:

In a bizarre form of protest, University of California freshman Seth Greenberg has promised to publicly remove his penis (he did not specify the method of removal) if Donald Trump begins project work on the US Mexican border wall. “I’m so confident that Trump is full of shit, that I will cut my dick off, publicly if he adds even a mile of new wall” stated Greenberg in an on the street interview, where he was simultaneously protesting prayer in public school. When pressed about the validity of his claim, Greenberg promised that “I will really do this. I feel that if he does actually build any of the wall, me removing my penis publicly will bring worldwide attention to the injustice being inflicted against the Mexican people.”

The story makes reference to the "University of California," which is the name for one of the state's two public university systems, but does not specify any particular campus. While odds are that there is at least one student at one University of California campus named "Seth Greenberg," the only one of note is a college basketball coach turned ESPN commentator.

Other sites ran the story, with at least one adding to it by both referencing actual quotes from President-elect Donald Trump and posting a picture it claimed was of "Greenburg." But that picture is not of "Greenburg," nor does it have anything to do with the University of California system; it is actually taken from an interview with an Umpqua Community College student, following a shooting attack there on 1 October 2015.

The site that originated the Greenberg "interview" doubled down two days later with a second story adding both another student, "Jakob Connulson" and an alleged political group, "Open Borders Friends."

In addition to the stolen photograph of a nonexistent student, neither Connulson nor any group bearing the name "Open Borders Friends" appear to exist on any University of California campus.