CLAIM

A photograph shows a palm-sized rabbit.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Cute animal photographs rival fake news and prayer requests in their potential to go viral on social media — a phenomenon that the Baby Animals Twitter account, which has over one million followers, take advantage of. One of the account’s most popular images (which was posted in August 2016 and, as of this writing, is pinned to the top of their feed) purportedly shows an adorable bunny rabbit:

It may be cute, but it’s not a real bunny.

Larger versions of this image make two things clear: That this is a doll crafted with some sort of felt, and that the viral images were cropped to removed a watermark. The original image, which has since been deleted, featured the name of an account on the Chinese social media web site Weibo and the URL of the image:

The Weibo user who created this doll (the watermark on several of the images reads “Mochimochi”) has posted several similar felt creatures on their account and sells the dolls via their Weibo shop:

This isn’t the first time that a plush toy has been mistaken for a real animal. People have also mistakenly shared images of dolls along with the false claims that they showed a baby platypus, two baby owls, and a mystical marbled faurk.