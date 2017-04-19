CLAIM

It is now legal for women to display their breasts in public.

mostly false

RATING

mostly false

WHAT'S TRUE

In February 2017, a U.S. District Court judge granted an injunction on an ordinance banning female toplessness in Fort Collins, Colorado.

WHAT'S FALSE

A federal judge did not rule that all women are permitted to go topless in any jurisdiction in the United States.

ORIGIN

In April 2017, numerous articles reported that it is now legal for American women to bare their breasts in public. The articles appeared to be less popular than social media snippets linking to them, which were accompanied by snapshots like this:

On platforms like Facebook and Twitter, where only a short preview and headline are displayed, some readers interpreted the articles as news that a federal decision had legalized female toplessness from sea to shining sea. The actual articles described something more prosaic:

The Municipality of Fort Collins in the state of Colorado passed an ordinance (No. 134) in November 2015, banning girls and women older than nine from exposing their breasts in public unless they were breastfeeding. City officials argued that allowing females to publicly expose their breasts would likely cause distraction among drivers and pedestrians. This, they believe, has a tendency to disrupt public order. The law was quickly challenged in court in May 2016 by the activist group Free the Nipple. Free the Nipple is a movement that started from a 2012 film of the same name. The group staged protests throughout the city in the past, gathering topless in public spots. Commentators even suspect the activities of the group made city officials pass the law that banned them from exposing their breasts in public. Free the Nipple went to court demanding an injunction on the law … When the facts of the case were presented before the court, District Judge R. Brooke Jackson granted a preliminary injunction on ordinance No. 134. Jackson ruled that the law is discriminatory against women, as well as perpetuating stereotypes that sexualized female breasts.

Although the articles appeared in April 2017, they referenced a February 2017 article in the Denver Post. Reading the source material immediately clarified that they were about an injunction involving an ordinance in Fort Collins, Colorado:

Fort Collins women are now free to walk down the street without a shirt on — not that they necessarily plan to. U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson granted an injunction [in February 2017] halting a Fort Collins ordinance that prohibited women from showing their breasts in public, saying it discriminated against women and perpetuated stereotypes that sexualized female breasts.

Although Judge Jackson said that the ordinance “perpetuates a stereotype engrained in our society that female breasts are primarily objects of sexual desire whereas male breasts are not,” the injunction was only about one single specific municipal code in one single district in Colorado, and was not a final ruling. The legality of gender parity and toplessness varies tremendously between jurisdictions.