Brad Pitt said that "elite Hollywood pedophiles" control the United States.

FALSE

On 26 June 2017, the web site NeonNettle.com published an article purportedly containing quotes from a “recent” interview with Brad Pitt in which the actor repeatedly claimed that the “Hollywood elite” are all part of a pedophile ring:

Mr. Pitt describes how the whole TV and film industry is run around a culture of grooming children for child trafficking networks that reach across the United States and beyond, into the upper echelons of the political spectrum and societal hierarchy:

“You think Hollywood is about making movies? That’s just a byproduct: It’s about money, and more importantly, power and control.”

“The people who run Hollywood, also run America, and most of the world, and they don’t care about movies.”

“You’ve heard of the Illuminati right? The secret societies, the politicians, the bankers and the media – they’re the ones running these pedophile rings, and they’re the ones that run the world, and it all goes back to Hollywood.”

“Kids wanna be in movies, or should I say; parents want their kids to be in movies, and they’ll do anything to get them famous”