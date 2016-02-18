CLAIM

Police in Los Angeles discovered 19 bodies in a freezer with "Black Lives Matter" carved into the victims' skin. See Example(s)

EXAMPLES Collected via e-mail and Twitter, February 2016 Saw a few of my Conservative friends post this… 19 white women’s bodies found in freezer with black lives matter calved into their skin https://t.co/om1kqnNqrE — analiensaturn (@analiensaturn) February 18, 2016

On 17 February 2016, the dubious web site Now8News published an article claiming that police in Los Angeles had discovered a dozen female bodies in freezers in a private residence and that the corpses all had “Black Lives Matter” carved into their skin:

The Los Angeles corners department came across a gruesome discovery today when several neighbors called concerned about suspicious activity at a home in their neighborhood. Several 911 calls directed police to the 800 block of Woodland Avenue on Wednesday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, police knocked on the door to be greeted by a man who seemed “under the influence of drugs.” Upon further investigation, they found a dozen frozen bodies within 6 freezers in the man’s garage. The bodies had several things in common – they were all white women in their mid-20s, blonde hair and all had the writings marked on them which read “Black Lives Matter” and “BLM.” Mathis, who was known for his involvement in the “Black Lives Matter” movement was arrested without incident and booked into the county jail on no bond. They are not releasing the names of the victims until the families are notified. Mathis tested positive for being under the influence of bath salts, which he says caused him to commit these horrible crimes.

On 18 February 2016, the claim was copied by Empire Herald (where it became “19 bodies”). Now8News used old photos that had nothing to do with their fake story to illustrate its claims. Empire Herald also used photos from older, unrelated news stories in its version. Neither Now8News nor Empire Herald carried a disclaimer warning readers their news articles were entirely fictional.

Previous Now8News hoaxes included claims a man sexually assaulted a pig in a Walmart restroom; aborted fetuses were used as an ingredient in Chicken McNuggets; Walmart bananas carried deadly parasitic worms; a woman was caught engaging in a sex act with a sausage; a separate woman was arrested for “trying on” feminine hygiene products in an aisle at a Walmart; a man fed his unfaithful fiancee’s remains to her unsuspecting parents; a man was discovered cannibalizing a teen inside a haunted house attraction; a lottery winner died after gold plating his genitals; a tube of cookie dough exploded inside a female shoplifter (also at Walmart); a riot ensued following a gastrointestinal incident related to “vodka butt shots“; and that police found bodies in a Satanic dungeon under a Chuck E. Cheese.