CLAIM

A video shows black stones raining from the sky in Sinop, Turkey.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A video purportedly showing black stones raining from the sky in Sinop, Turkey has been circulating on social media since May 2016:

This video is frequently circulated along with a picture of black stones and the claim that this unusual storm was a sign of end times:

Both the video and photograph are real, but the video shows an ordinary hailstorm, and the photograph of black stones was taken from an unrelated event.

The hailstorm video was taken by Hava Durumu and was shared by the Facebook page “Severe Weather Europe” on 19 May 2016, who described it as capturing the “Pretty intense vide of the severe hailstorm in Sinop, Turkey earlier this week.”

Meteo News also shared this footage with a similar caption labeling the weather event a “hailstorm.”

Although the hailstones seen in the video may appear black (most likely because they are splashing into muddy water), other video footage originating with this storm in Sinop, Turkey, showed the hailstones landing on a street and provided an unobstructed view of their 9ordinary) color:

Furthermore, Severe Weather EU posted several photographs showing the objects that fell from the sky during this hailstorm, which clearly show hailstones and not black stones:

The photograph of “black stones” is unrelated to the May 2016 hailstorm in Turkey and has been circulating online since at least November 2015, when it was shared in a news article about villagers in Turkey who were selling meteorite fragments: