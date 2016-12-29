Claim: Black police officers are more likely to kill black people.

Origin:On 20 September 2016, researchers at the Crime Prevention Research Center released a study in which they addressed the following question: Do white police officers disproportionately target black people? The study noted that very limited data is available about the race of officers who are involved in custody deaths. While one data set in which the race is known seemed to show black police officers are more likely to kill black people across the board, the study's authors noted there could be a number of factors that skew that result. Most importantly, in the vast majority of cases, the race of the officer who caused the death was not known.

The most salacious aspect of the study was predictably pulled out and turned into inflammatory headlines, like this one from the blog Western Journalism: "This Blows The Lid Off MASSIVE Black Lives Matter Lie – They Didn’t See This Truth Train Coming." But as experts on the issue note, a consistent impediment to drawing conclusions about the issue of police shootings continues to be a data void. This problem was illustrated by a study:

We have data on a total of 2,699 fatal police killings for the years 2013 to 2015. This is 1,333 more killings by police than is provided by the FBI data on justifiable police homicides. When either the violent crime rate or the demographics of a city are accounted for, we find that white police officers are not significantly more likely to kill a black suspect. For the estimates where we know the race of the officer who killed the suspect, the ratio of the rate that blacks are killed by black versus white officers is large — ranging from 3 to 5 times larger. However, because the media may under report the officer’s race when black officers are involved, other results that account for the fact that a disproportionate number of the unknown race officers may be more reliable.

One of the authors, John Lott Jr., said that researchers collected data on the officers' race through media reports, by matching available names with police department photographs or through Freedom of Information Act requests. Lott told us:

The bottom line, at the very least is, white officers aren’t shooting black suspects at a higher rate than other officers are.

The federal government tracks police killings, but the available databases kept by the FBI and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently woefully inaccurate. Lott's study, for instance, found 1,333 more police killings from 2013 to 2015 than the FBI's database accounts for.

The most reliable data that is currently available is being compiled and made public by journalists, for example a Washington Post database of police shootings and Fatal Encounters, a database by Nevada-based journalist D. Brian Burghart that tracks all in-custody deaths. While these databases go further than any government database currently does, they do not note the race of officers involved, and sometimes can't account for factors like whether the person killed was mentally ill.

The authors of the Lott study note that in the 2,699 deadly forces incidents they found from 2013 to 2015, the ethnicity of the officer who pulled the trigger was not known in 67 percent of the instances:

The number of observations and means are shown in Tables 3 and 4. Table 3 shows that 25 percent of the suspects killed were black, 45 percent white, and 16 percent Hispanic. The remaining 14 percent were Asian, American Indian, or other. With respect to the officer’s race, 29% were white, 2% black (41 cases), 2% Hispanic (63 cases), and for 67% their race is unknown. Four percent of the officers were female (65 cases).

Nick Selby, author of the 2016 book In Context: Understanding Police Killings of Unarmed Civilians, does not believe there is sufficient data to conclude that black police officers are more likely to kill black citizens, but he agrees with Lott's finding that white police officers aren't more likely to kill black suspects than their colleagues of color.

Part of the problem, he said, is in the absence of reliable government data, researchers often rely on media reports — but those are more likely to identify the ethnicity of an officer who kills if he or she is white. Selby said:

The uneven reporting since Michael Brown has been that there is more intensive, more extensive reporting to the extent that we found the media was more than three times more likely to mention the race of the officer who pulled the trigger if the decedent was black, versus white or Hispanic. If the cop is white and the decedent was white, no one writes about it.

Michael Brown was an unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson Missouri in August 2014. His death and the gruesome optics of his body laying uncovered in the street resulted in weeks of civil unrest and galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement.

The racial aspect of police shootings has become a political flash point, and for the first time in history became a talking point in the 2016 presidential race. National statistics show that black people are statistically three times more likely to die at the hands of police officers than white people.

While the ethnicity of police officers who kill civilians may be an important factor in determining systemic issues, due to the lack of data identifying the race of police officers implicated in custody deaths, we do not find that evidence currently available supports the claim that black police officers are more likely to kill black civilians.