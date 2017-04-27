CLAIM

Bill Nye said that gender is determined "by your chromosomes" during an episode of "Bill Nye the Science Guy."

FALSE

RATING

ORIGIN

In April 2017, as a debate over the role of science in the United States continued in the wake of the international March for Science, an image appeared purportedly showing a still from an old episode of Bill Nye the Science Guy along with a caption stating “Gender is determined by your chromosomes”:

This meme gained popularity shortly after the debut of Nye’s new show, Bill Nye Saves the World, which featured an episode entitled “The Sexual Spectrum.”

Here’s how Nye opened the episode:

These are human chromosomes. They contain all the genes you need to make a human person. This one is called an X chromosome and this one down there, that’s a Y chromosome. They are sex chromosomes. Females usually have two Xs and males usually have an X and a Y. But it turns out, about 1 in every 400 pregnancies have a different number of sex chromosomes. Some people only have one sex chromosome, some people have 3, 4 or even 5. For me, I usually feel like I have a lot. But using science, we know that sex and every ascpect of human sexuality, well, it’s a little complicated. […] The world is wonderfully diverse. As scientists we use the scientific method to try and understand that diversity. That is what is happening with the study of human sex and sexuality. Right now, biologists, sociologists, anthropologists, they all are trying to figure this out. And they are finding out that human sexuality is on a spectrum.

Conservative outlets criticized Nye for contributing to “transgender insanity”. Memes quickly appeared, and were shared alongside the insinuation that Nye’s science had been irrevocably tainted by liberal politics:





However, this meme does not accurately depict a genuine quote from Bill Nye. It is a screenshot pulled from a fifth-season episode of Bill Nye The Science Guy, entitled “Genes.” The clip, which can be glimpsed starting at the 9:05 mark of the following video, shows Nye explaining how humans generally have 23 pairs of chromosomes:

Our genes are stored in parts of our cells called chromosomes. They look like this. Chromosomes contain all of the genetic information, all of the instructions you need to make a person. Now humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes for a total of 46.

At no point does he say that gender is determined by chromosomes, in this scene or anywhere else.