CLAIM

Former president Bill Clinton filed for divorce from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in May 2017.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 17 May 2017, a web site called Donald Trump Today published a fake news article appearing to report that former U.S. President Bill Clinton had filed for divorce from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The majority of this article focused on rehashed rumors, all of which were either debunked, untrue, or unfounded, about the Clinton family before adding one single sentence about the purported divorce:

BREAKING: Bill Clinton Files For Divorce This Morning! More than 25 years, the Clinton Family has been in the center of attention and the reason of so many scandals that always seem to end with a big damage. With no evidence to follow, how much do they know and did they personally cover them up? For a big percentage of the American Population, the Clintons are criminals. They are guilty. Now it seems that Bill Clinton himself is appalled at the actions of his own wife. A rash of bodies lately has culminated in not only the loss of his child, Danney Williams, to suicide, but to the discovery that Michael Ascott, another love child from the 1990s, was murdered and buried in a shallow grave at just 8-years-old. A letter left behind by his mother, Marie Ascott, pointed the finger directly at Hillary Clinton. All of this seems to be too much for Bill Clinton, who filed for divorce in Arkansas this morning, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause.

Bill Clinton did not file for divorce from Hillary Clinton in May 2017. If this were true it would be front page news on nearly every web site and newspaper in the United States. Yet, we only found mention of this rumor on disreputable web sites such as Donald Trump Today and The New York Evening, a site that also traffics in fake news. Furthermore, this article is full of baseless and previously debunked claims, such as Bill Clinton having a “love child” named Danney Williams (unproven), that Williams was found dead of a suicide (false), and that the Clinton’s have left a “rash of bodies” in an attempt to cover up their alleged crimes (false and false and false and false).

Donald Trump Today also carried a disclaimer stating that they did not stand behind the accuracy of their reporting:

All the information on this website is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. DonaldTrumpToday.co does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this website (DonaldTrumpToday.co), is strictly at your own risk. DonaldTrumpToday.co will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website.

This isn not the first time that unfounded divorce rumors have circulated about the Clintons. Shortly after Hillary Clinton lost her bid for the presidency, a hoax article reported that she had filed for divorce.