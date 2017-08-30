CLAIM

Barack Obama was president when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005.

RATING

ORIGIN

As damage from Hurricane Harvey continued to grow in Texas in late August 2017, some Twitter users sought to defend President Donald Trump’s response to the disaster by criticizing his predecessor, Barack Obama:

The argument that Obama did not do enough after Hurricane Katrina lashed New Orleans, however, ignores the fact that Obama was not president at the time. Katrina made landfall in August 2005, during George W. Bush’s presidency.

Obama — who was a Democratic Party senator representing Illinois when the storm hit — was not elected president until November 2008. However, Obama did meet with Katrina evacuees on 5 September 2005 in Lubbock Texas alongside former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

Online speculation also mounted around some users posting anti-Obama tweets, questioning whether they were actually Russian misinformation “bots”:

One of the suspected bots, @DaNolans, denied being an illegitimate account in a post on 29 August 2017:

I was taking the piss outta Trump with this folks. Check TL. Never woulda thought people truly believe such nonsense. Scary times #notabot

While it is unclear how many of the recent spate of anti-Obama tweets were manufactured or made in jest, an August 2013 survey conducted by the Democrat-oriented Public Policy Polling showed that 29 percent of Louisiana Republicans believed that Obama was to blame for the oft-critized federal response to Katrina. Another 44 percent were reportedly unsure whether Obama or George W. Bush was at fault, while 28 percent blamed Bush.

That mindset was brought to national television in a September 2016 segment on Comedy Central’s Daily Show, which featured a Trump supporter who said he believed that Obama “had a big part” in the 9/11 attacks because he was “never in the office” at the time. When asked why Obama would not have been in the Oval Office during the 11 September 2001 attacks (which occurred more than seven years before he was elected president), the man said: