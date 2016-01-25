A babysitter in Missouri ate a "three-month-old toddler" while she was high on meth.

FALSE

On 20 January 2016, the World News Daily Report web site published an article headlined “Missouri: Babysitter on Crystal Meth Eats 3-Month-Old Toddler,” which reported:

Two Missouri parents were horrified to discover their babysitter had turned into a crystal meth-smoking cannibal when they found the remains of their three-month-old child cooked in the microwave.

After a night out at the movies, the young parents came back home to find a confused babysitter under the influence of alcohol and crystal meth who had lost consciousness and was covered in blood in the family’s living room.

Moments later, they made the gruesome discovery when the mother saw something moving behind the microwave door … The 3-month-old child was found in the microwave, covered in barbecue sauce, and was rushed to Springfield’s Mercy Hospital where doctors do not fear for his life.