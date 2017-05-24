CLAIM

A baby giraffe that earned viral fame in April 2017 passed away a month after birth.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In May 2017 a widely-shared Facebook post spread the claim that Tajiri, the calf born to internet star April the Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, had passed away only a month after his birth:

However, clicking this link leads to a message informing the viewer that they “got owned”:

Earlyview.net is one of many “prank” web sites. These sites allow you to create your own fake news story with a few clicks. Users choose a picture, write a headline and description, and then the web site formats the information so that it resembles a genuine news item, which you can then share on Facebook:

April the giraffe became an internet sensation in 2017 thanks to a web cam installed at the Animal Adventure Park. The birth of Tajiri on 15 April 2017 was viewed by more than 1.2 million people on YouTube:

We have our name! Tajiri the baby Giraffe. Tajiri is Swahili for HOPE. We will call him “Taj” pic.twitter.com/J64Bk7QOEp — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) May 1, 2017

April and Tajiri still bring in big crowd (both online and in person) and the zoo regularly posts pictures of them on their social media pages. Furthermore, a local Fox affiliate visited the giraffes on 23 May 2017, long after this death hoax first circulated on social media: