CLAIM

A photograph showing a group of astronauts without their helmets on indicates that the moon landing was staged.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Recently, a new piece of “evidence” supporting the ever-popular conspiracy theory that the moon landing was staged came to our attention: a photograph purportedly showing a group of astronauts without their helmets on the surface of the “moon.”

This photograph is authentic, but was not taken on the surface of the moon.

The original photograph was taken on 6 February 1962 and showed the crew of Apollo 16, Lunar Module Pilot Charles M. Duke, Commander John W. Young, and Command Module Pilot Thomas K. Mattingly II, during a training exercise at the Kennedy Space Center:



It wasn’t until about two months later, on 21 April 1962, that these astronauts touched down on the surface of the moon. On that occasion, they wore their helmets: