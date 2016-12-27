Claim: All living former presidents have refused to attend Donald Trump's inauguration.

Example: [Collected via e-mail, December 2016]

Rumor has it that last 5 presidents will snub president Trumps inauguration ceremony. Obama, Clinton, Carter and both George Bush and George HW Bush.

Origin:On 23 December 2016, The Federalist Papers Project published an article reporting that former United States presidents would be boycotting Donald Trump's 20 January 2017 inauguration:

SNUB! Former Presidents Refuse To Attend Trump’s Inauguration In what amounts to a snub of presidential proportions, three of the four living ex-U.S. Presidents might not be going to Donald Trump’s inauguration. So far, President Jimmy Carter is the only one who confirmed he will be attending.

It is true that Jimmy Carter was the only president scheduled to attend Trump's inauguration (and reportedly confirmed his attendance while teaching a Sunday school class in Georgia), the potential absence of the other former presidents would not be a "snub of presidential proportions," or even a highly unusual occurrence.

Former presidents are typically invited to attend inaugurations, but it is not uncommon for them to skip the event; for example, according to CBS, Gerald Ford did not attend George W. Bush's second inauguration in 2005. While all four living presidents did attend Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush did not attend in 2013:

It’s not unusual for former presidents to skip out on their successor’s induction into the White House, despite all former presidents getting an invite to the ceremony. All four living presidents went to President Obama’s inauguration in 2009, but the Bushes did not attend the event in 2013 because of Bush 41’s health. Republican Gerald Ford, 91 missed George W. Bush’s second inauguration in 2005 for health reasons.

Furthermore, while the elder Bush said that health reasons would keep him from attending Trump's inauguration, the inauguration plans for George W. Bush are still unknown. A spokesperson for Bush said “we simply don’t discuss his schedule this far in advance,” making claims that the former president had "snubbed" Trump premature, at best.

Bill Clinton has also not announced whether or not he would attend the event. While Clinton attended the inauguration ceremonies for both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, his invitation to Trump's inauguration has brought extra scrutiny:

For Trump’s inauguration, the Clinton camp has been especially divided over whether Bill Clinton should accept his invitation as a former president. After a particularly personal and vicious presidential contest between Trump and Hillary Clinton, the former president has been leaning toward skipping the inauguration confab, according to a source in the Clinton camp. Since the invitation is addressed only to the former president, and the former first lady attends as his guest, some have interpreted this caveat as an out for Hillary Clinton. There have been ongoing discussions over whether, as a former first lady, she should sit on the inauguration stage in front of the Capitol, where network cameras will pan to her every reaction.

The article correctly reported that Jimmy Carter was (as of its publication) the only former president to say that he would attend Trump's inauguration. However, it is not unprecedented, or even unusual, for a former president to skip the event.