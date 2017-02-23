CLAIM
Actor Andrew Lincoln died in a car crash in February 2017.
RATING
ORIGIN
In February 2017, actor Andrew Lincoln (born Andrew James Clutterbuck) of the popular AMC television series The Walking Dead became the subject of a “prank news” celebrity death hoax.
What appeared to be a news article announcing his death circulated on Facebook and Twitter, with a headline asserting “Walking Dead Actor Andrew Lincoln Dies in a Car Accident”:
However, after several seconds (long enough to fool viewers into sharing the link), the displayed page changed to announce the jape:
The “news” report claiming Andrew Lincoln had died was reveal to be a prank, with the very much undead actor still making live public appearances.