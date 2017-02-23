CLAIM

Actor Andrew Lincoln died in a car crash in February 2017.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In February 2017, actor Andrew Lincoln (born Andrew James Clutterbuck) of the popular AMC television series The Walking Dead became the subject of a “prank news” celebrity death hoax.

What appeared to be a news article announcing his death circulated on Facebook and Twitter, with a headline asserting “Walking Dead Actor Andrew Lincoln Dies in a Car Accident”:

However, after several seconds (long enough to fool viewers into sharing the link), the displayed page changed to announce the jape:

The “news” report claiming Andrew Lincoln had died was reveal to be a prank, with the very much undead actor still making live public appearances.