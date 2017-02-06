Claim: A video shows Anderson Cooper laughing uncontrollably after Kellyanne Conway used the phrase "alternative facts."

Origin:In January 2017, a video was posted to YouTube purportedly showing CNN host Anderson Cooper laughing uncontrollably at Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway after the latter used the phrase "alternative facts" during an interview to explain the discrepancies between claimed attendance figures for President Trump's inauguration:

Although the footage of Cooper laughing is real, it was not related to Conway's "alternative facts" comment (as should be evident from the multiple obvious cuts and repetitions in the clip).

This video was compiled using footage showing Cooper getting the giggles during a 2011 episode of AC360, as the host was reporting on a story about French actor Gerard Depardieu's urinating on a plane:

The clip of Conway using the term "alternative facts" is also real, although she didn't utter this phrase during an interview with Cooper. The Conway clip was gleaned from a 22 January 2017 Meet the Press interview with Chuck Todd. While Todd was taken aback by Conway's comment, his reaction to it was not to succumb to an uncontrollable fit of the giggles: