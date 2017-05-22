CLAIM
After testing, Ancestry.com can retain the rights to your DNA information
RATING
UNDETERMINED
ORIGIN
We are aware of this claim, and have received several enquiries about it.
Research is currently in progress.
We are aware of this claim, and have received several enquiries about it.
Research is currently in progress.