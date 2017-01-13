Claim: Adam Sandler was found dead of an apparent suicide in January 2017.
Example: [Collected via Twitter, January 2017]
US actor and comedian Adam Sandler has been found dead, aged 49, in an apparent suicide.
— Donnavie David (@itzmedonna2316) January 13, 2017
Origin:On 13 January 2017 LinkBeef published an item asserting that comedian Adam Sandler had been found dead of an apparent suicide:
Marin County Police in California said he was pronounced dead at his home shortly after officials responded to an emergency call around noon local time ... His publicist said he had been “battling severe depression”.
The local Sheriff’s office said Sandler was found unconscious and not breathing at his home near Tiburon, north of San Francisco.
“At this time, the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division suspects the death to be a suicide due to asphyxia, but a comprehensive investigation must be completed before a final determination is made,” police said in a statement.
In a statement, Adam’s wife, Jackie Sandler, said she was “utterly heartbroken” and asked that he be remembered for the joy he brought to the world.
This report was nothing more than another celebrity death hoax from fake news purveyor LinkBeef, whose previously published falsehood include claims that a gang member died after gold plating his genitals, that a "lab-grown" baby had been born, that the pilot of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was found alive in Taiwan, and that a wealthy man attempted to recruit many women to be the prospective mothers of his children.
Like many long-running fake news outfits, the page renders first as "LinkBeef" before reloading to display "Interesting Things Daily."
Originally published: 13 January 2017
Featured Image: Andre Luiz Moreira / Shutterstock, Inc.