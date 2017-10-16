LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the Las Vegas shooting (all times local):

5 p.m.

The coroner in Las Vegas says the body of the man who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been sent to Stanford University for study.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU’-den-berg) said Friday that an autopsy was completed on 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, but a finding on a cause and manner of his death is not expected for several months.

Fudenberg says it will await the results of multiple forensic analyses at Stanford, including a neuropathological examination of Paddock’s brain tissue.

The coroner says the bodies of all 58 victims in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert on the Las Vegas Strip were returned to next-of-kin by Oct. 6.

Fudenberg says Paddock’s body will be returned to his family after forensic test results are known.

____

2:30 p.m.

The tragic shooting in Las Vegas was on the minds of former Vice President Al Gore and other speakers at a national green energy conference at a hotel-casino on the Strip.

Gore gave the keynote address Friday at the National Clean Energy Summit hosted by ex-Nevada Sen. Harry Reid and Gov. Brian Sandoval at the Bellagio Resort and Casino. It’s about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the Mandalay Bay where Stephen Paddock was perched on the 32nd floor when opened fire Oct. 1.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Gore, Sandoval and MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren each addressed the attack in their opening remarks.

The governor said it has “wounded us deeply, but it has also brought us together.”

Gore referenced the “Las Vegas Strong” slogan and said, “We’re all with you.” He said the entire country is grieving with Las Vegas “and holds you in our hearts.”

___

11:35 a.m.

Las Vegas authorities say they stand by their timeline of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, which has been disputed by the hotel where the gunman opened fire.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock rained down bullets on a concert crowd starting at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 1. He has said that six minutes earlier, Paddock sprayed 200 rounds from his Mandalay Bay room into the hallway, hitting a security guard in the leg.

That timeline released earlier this week differed from a week ago, when authorities said the guard was shot after Paddock opened fire on the crowd.

The changes led to questions about why police and hotel security weren’t able to stop Paddock sooner.

Lombardo pushed back against criticism over the timeline, saying he was “absolutely offended” over any suggestion that authorities bungled the response.

Mandalay Bay officials have disputed whether six minutes actually passed between the first gunfire in the hallway and the start of the concert rampage.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter had no visual abnormalities in his brain.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock that an autopsy found nothing unusual during a visual inspection, but his brain was shipped to a facility to look for any minute problems.

Authorities haven’t determined why Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd, killing 58 people before shooting himself. Some believed an autopsy could shed light on any medical problems that could have contributed.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse says investigators have found no signs that Paddock had ideologies or connections to any groups.

___

11:15 a.m.

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter fired at aviation fuel tanks “with intent.”

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock shot at the fuel tanks at McCarran International Airport near the Mandalay Bay hotel, where he opened fire onto a concert crowd below.

Paddock killed 58 people before shooting himself.

Lombardo says the airport is reviewing safety measures and has contacted experts in fuel storage but that there’s a low probability aviation fuel could be ignited by gunfire.

The sheriff says 45 people injured in the massacre Oct. 1 remain hospitalized in critical condition.

___

12:20 a.m.

Nearly two weeks after the Las Vegas mass shooting, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts.

Las Vegas police are expected to release new information about the case Friday after a week that has seen the timeline of the shooting shift almost daily, raising questions about whether authorities could have done more to stop the gunman before he killed 58 people.

On Monday, police said Stephen Paddock sprayed 200 rounds into the hallway, wounding an unarmed security guard in the leg. They said six minutes later, he unleashed his barrage of bullets on the festival crowd and then took his own life.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, said Thursday it was no more than 40 seconds between the time the guard called for help and Paddock opened fire on the crowd.