On 3 October 2017, a Facebook user shared a photograph of a racist letter that he said was sent anonymously to a daycare center with which his family is affiliated:

Hello I am writing this as a concerned parent and friend! So most of us noticed you have a black girl working for the daycare. Our problem is she’s too dark most of the kids is scared of her. I am only telling you this because some of us are planning to pull our kid form the daycare shes an eye sore. I see you’re trying to touch all of the nationalities but maybe hire a light skinned black she would blend more and not look like a “NANNY”. She’s not the first thing a child nor the parents want to see soon as they walk in the daycare. So the choice is yours! Choose wisely remember WE THE PARENTS PAY YOUR MORTAGE. I hope you make her aware shes not wanted. I’m sending her a copy as well. However if she needs a job Mcdonalds is always hiring her kind. So work your magic and make it disappear!!! P.S. Just trying “TO MAKE YOUR DAYCARE GREAT AGAIN”

Twitter users posted different images of the same letter and made identical claims about it, and another person in the same state tweeted screenshots:

this letter was anonymously sent by a parent to the daycare center i work at. it’s hard to believe people like this actually exist. pic.twitter.com/QE95P7Jj41 — lexi (@probablylexi) October 4, 2017

My boss received this letter today about one of our African American employees. Please share. #Stopthehate #stopracism pic.twitter.com/DEf8xWXh37 — Cyruss 🍑uaye (@CyrussQuaye) October 4, 2017

Although it is not uncommon for nasty letters and other controversies to be faked by social media users for attention or viral fame, this appears to be genuine; we reached out to the daycare center, who confirmed that they received the letter, but they don’t know who sent it or why. Sarah Wojcik, a reporter for local news outlet The Morning Call, told us that that police are aware of the letter: