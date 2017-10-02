Singer-songwriter Tom Petty, famed for his songs about love and Los Angeles, has died.

Petty was taken off of life support at a Los Angeles-area hospital on 2 October 2017 after being hospitalized following a heart attack. The gossip site TMZ stated that life support was pulled for Petty because of a lack of brain activity.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter, “initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources,” adding that it was not investigating Petty’s hospitalization.

The Florida native, who moved to Los Angeles in 1974, had a rock career that stretched across several decades, beginning as the lead singer and featured member of Mudcrutch, then Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers:

“We fell in love with L.A. within an hour of being there,” Petty told author Paul Zollo in the 2005 book Conversations With Tom Petty (CWTP). “We just thought this is heaven. We said, ‘Look — everywhere there’s people making a living playing music. This is the place.'” In 1976, the first Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album hit, and aside from touring with the band, he’s never left town. His songs are indelibly linked with the cityscape, sometimes explicitly but more often in hints — that rare ability of a gifted lyricist to generalize the intimate.

He also embarked on a successful solo career and was a founding member of the rock supergroup The Traveling Wilburys.

Petty won a Grammy award during each of those phases of his career, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the Heartbreakers in 2002. He also moonlighted as an actor, playing himself in some projects but also appearing on the animated show King of the Hill for several seasons, where he provided the voice of Elroy “Lucky” Kleinschmidt.

Petty died on 2 October 2017, a week after he and the Heartbreakers played their last show in Hollywood on 25 September 2017, the final of the band’s 40th anniversary tour. He died shortly after being hospitalized reportedly after he was found unconscious in full cardiac arrest in his Malibu home.

Petty was 66.